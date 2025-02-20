Open Menu

China Launches Pioneering Underwater Intelligent Computing Cluster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 10:30 AM

HAIKOU, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) China has activated a groundbreaking underwater intelligent computing cluster off the coast of its southernmost province of Hainan, marking a significant leap forward in sustainable high-performance computing.

A new data module was deployed on the seabed off the coast of Lingshui, Hainan on Tuesday morning. It established a connection with the existing underwater data centre (UDC), first launched in 2023, to create a cluster for the intelligent computing centre.

The newly installed facility is capable of housing over 400 high-performance servers.

With this new facility in place, the cluster now delivers computing power equivalent to 30,000 high-end gaming PCs, processing a year's worth of calculations for an average computer in just one second.

Notably, the cluster supports AI applications requiring massive data processing. It enables DeepSeek's AI assistant to handle 7,000 queries per second, according to the CMG report.

The system uses seawater as a natural coolant, significantly cutting energy consumption compared to land-based centres. Some 10 companies have already signed on to utilize its capacity for AI model training and inference, industrial simulation, game development and marine scientific research.

Intelligent computing is critical for AI research, training and applications. The cluster aligns with China's national strategy to boost AI infrastructure while also meeting climate goals.

The Hainan UDC, the world's first commercial UDC project, officially commenced operations near Lingshui at the end of March 2023.

This facility not only stores data but also functions as an underwater "supercomputer," capable of processing over 4 million high-definition photos within 30 seconds, equivalent to the simultaneous operation of 60,000 traditional computers.

