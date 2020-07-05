UrduPoint.com
China Launches Satellite For Space Environment Study

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:45 PM

China launches satellite for space environment study

JIUQUAN, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) China successfully sent a satellite for space environment study and related technology experiments into the planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellite, the second of the Shiyan-6 series, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 7:44 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the center.

Sunday's launch was the 338th by the Long March rocket series.

