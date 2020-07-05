China launches space-observation satellite

JIUQUAN, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) China has announced it launched a space-observation satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday.

The Chinese state news agency Xinhua said the satellite will be used for environment study and related technology experiments.

The satellite - the second of the Shiyan-6 series - was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 7:44 a.m. (Beijing Time).