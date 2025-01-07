China Launches Test Satellite For Orbital Refueling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) China successfully sent a test satellite, Shijian-25, into space on Tuesday morning, using a Long March-3B rocket for the launch.
According to People's Daily Online of China, the rocket blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwestern Sichuan Province, bringing the payload into the preset orbit later.
The satellite is primarily used for the verification of satellite fuel replenishment and life extension service technologies, according to the Shanghai academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Shijian-25's developer.
