Open Menu

China Launches Test Satellite For Orbital Refueling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM

China launches test satellite for orbital refueling

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) China successfully sent a test satellite, Shijian-25, into space on Tuesday morning, using a Long March-3B rocket for the launch.

According to People's Daily Online of China, the rocket blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwestern Sichuan Province, bringing the payload into the preset orbit later.

The satellite is primarily used for the verification of satellite fuel replenishment and life extension service technologies, according to the Shanghai academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Shijian-25's developer.

Related Topics

Technology China Xichang Shanghai From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

8 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

10 hours ago
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

10 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

10 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

10 hours ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

10 hours ago
 India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand ..

India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..

10 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King of Jordan on ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East