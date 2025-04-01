Open Menu

China Launches Test Satellite For Satellite Internet Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 02:15 PM

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) China sent a test satellite for satellite internet technology into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, located in the country's northwest, on Tuesday.

The satellite was launched at 12:00 pm (Beijing Time) by a Long March 2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

Test satellites for satellite internet technology are primarily used to conduct technical verification and experiments, including mobile-to-satellite broadband connections and the integration of space-ground networks.

The launch marks the 567th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

