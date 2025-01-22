China Maintains Global Leadership In Industry For 15th Consecutive Year
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Zhang Yunming, China’s Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, announced that the country’s industrial sector grew by 5.8% in 2024 compared to the previous year, achieving an added value of 40.5 trillion Yuan.
According to People’s Daily of China, this marks the 15th consecutive year that China has maintained its position as the world's largest industrial power.
During a press conference held by the State Council Information Office to discuss "High-Quality Economic Development Achievements", Zhang highlighted that China installed 4.25 million new 5G base stations in 2024, boosting digital transformation in industrial and rural areas.
In the electric vehicle sector, production reached 12.
88 million units, with sales totalling 12.86 million units, accounting for 40.9% of global new vehicle sales. These achievements were supported by advanced infrastructure, including over 12.8 million charging stations and 4,443 battery-swapping stations.
Key industrial achievements in 2024 included the delivery of 16 C919 large passenger jets, the operation of the first 300 MW heavy-duty gas turbine, and the launch of China’s second domestically-built large cruise ship.
Zhang reaffirmed China’s commitment to ambitious strategies aimed at driving economic growth, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and prioritizing sustainability while advancing comprehensive industrial development.
