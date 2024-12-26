China makes scientific breakthrough in pesticide development

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) A team of Chinese scientists, led by Professor Yang Qing from the Agricultural Genomics Institute at Shenzhen under the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, has made a groundbreaking discovery by identifying a key protein known as ABCH. This protein plays a critical role in lipid transport and pesticide detoxification in insect cells.

According to China Daily, the study revealed that ABCH proteins function as pumps to expel toxins from insect cells, aiding in their resistance to pesticides.

The researchers successfully developed a small molecular inhibitor capable of disabling these proteins, enhancing pesticide effectiveness and reducing pest resistance.

The study underscores the importance of this discovery in developing safer, more environmentally friendly agricultural pesticides. Agricultural pests currently account for up to 40% of global crop losses annually, causing economic damage exceeding $220 billion, according to estimates by the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Professor Yang noted that the team plans to continue studying the efficacy of the newly discovered inhibitors to broaden their applications. He also expressed optimism about developing innovative agricultural pesticides utilisng artificial intelligence technologies in the coming years.