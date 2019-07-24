UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Makes Steady Progress In Comprehensive Development Of Intellectual Property

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:45 PM

China makes steady progress in comprehensive development of intellectual property

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) China has made steady progress in comprehensive development of intellectual property (IP) in the first half of this year, with major indicators in line with expectations, a Chinese daily quoted China’s National Intellectual Property Administration as saying.

Statistics indicate that a total of 649,000 applications of invention patents were filed in the first six months of this year, and 238,000 were authorised, reported People’s Daily, China’s official newspaper. About 192,000 of the authorised patents were domestic inventions.

As of the end of June, the domestic invention patents in Chinese mainland amounted to 1.74 million. The number of invention patents per 10,000 people stood at 12.5, up from 11.5 at the end of 2018, which has hit the target set in the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan ahead of schedule.

In the same period, China received 3.44 million applications of trademark registration, and completed 3.52 million trademark registration reviews.

By the end of last month, the number of the country's valid trademarks has exceeded 22.74 million, with every 5.2 market entities owning one on average.

According to the authority, the number of foreign invention patent applications in China reached 78,000 in the first half of the year, an 8.6 percent year-on-year increase, and the number of foreign trademark applications in China reached 127,000, a 15.4 percent increase from a year ago. It indicated the confidence of the international community in China’s IP protection, added the report.

Related Topics

China Progress Same June 2018 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

1 hour ago

Greenpeace Activists Stall Johnson's Journey to Bu ..

9 minutes ago

UK Cabinet Office Minister Resigns as Johnson Assu ..

9 minutes ago

University of Sindh sets 15 August as deadline to ..

9 minutes ago

KPFA seals factory in Bannu for preparing fake chi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.