China Mandates Labeling Of AI-generated Content To Combat Misinformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 01:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) Chinese authorities issued guidelines on Friday requiring labels on all artificial intelligence-generated content circulated online, aiming to combat the misuse of AI and the spread of false information.

The regulations, jointly issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, and the National Radio and Television Administration, will take effect on Sept 1.

A spokesperson for the Cyberspace Administration said the move aims to "put an end to the misuse of AI generative technologies and the spread of false information."

According to China Daily, The guidelines stipulate that content generated or synthesized using AI technologies, including texts, images, audios, videos and virtual scenes, must be labeled both visibly and invisibly.

For content generated by deep synthesis technologies that might confuse or mislead the public, explicit labels must be placed in a reasonable position to ensure public awareness.

Explicit labels are those applied within the generated content or user interface, presented in forms such as text, sound, or graphics that are clearly perceptible to users.

Additionally, the guideline requires that implicit labels be added to the metadata of generated content files. These labels should include details about the content's attributes, the service provider's name or code, and content identification numbers.

Earlier this month, 14th National People's Congress deputy and xiaomi Corp founder Lei Jun, and 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference member and actor Jin Dong, both proposed establishing laws and regulations for AI-generated content during the annual sessions of the 14th NPC and 14th CPPCC National Committee.

