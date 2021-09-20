China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 20th September 2021 (WAM) - China Media Group (CMG) will be the only official Chinese media at the Expo 2020 Dubai, according to an agreement signed by the two sides on Monday.

CMG will launch a large-scale programme called "Expo Time" spanning six months, covering the opening and closing ceremonies of the Expo, themed activities, venues from various countries, guests, etc.

The programme aims to further utilise the main station's "5G+4K/8K+AI" technology leading advantages, with the help of high-tech elements such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) etc., to present a splendid audiovisual cultural feast for audiences all over the world.

In addition to national pavilions and themed exhibitions, the Dubai Expo will host up to 60 shows a day. The Dubai Tourism Authority expects 25 million visitors to the Expo during its six-month run.