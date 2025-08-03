China-Mongolia border port handles milestone 20,000 China-Europe freight trains

HOHHOT, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, recorded a milestone of 20,000 entry and exit China-Europe freight trains since its service launch in 2013, said the China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd. on Sunday.

Over recent years, along with China's deepening efforts in international economic and trade cooperation, Erenhot port in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has seen significant increases in train numbers, destinations, frequency and the types of transported goods, said the group, according to Xinhua.

The 10,000th entry and exit milestone for the port was achieved in 2022, and the second 10,000 freight trips were completed in around three years.

While early shipments primarily featured metal, chemicals, and apparel products, the trains now carry high-value-added goods such as new-energy vehicles, electronics, and household appliances, according to the group.

As a pivotal entry-exit point for the central corridor of the China-Europe railway service, Erenhot port now serves 73 routes linking over 60 cities across 24 Chinese provincial-level regions to more than 70 stations in over 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.