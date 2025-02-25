Open Menu

China Outlines Key Tasks To Deepen Rural Reforms, Advance Rural Revitalisation

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM

China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) China has unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2025, outlining the priorities for further deepening rural reforms and taking solid steps in advancing all-around rural revitalisation, Xinhua news Agency reported.

As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.

The document consists of six parts covering six areas: ensuring the supply of grain and other important agricultural products, consolidating the achievements of poverty elimination, developing local industries, advancing rural construction, improving the rural governance system, and optimising the rural resource allocation system.

This is the 13th "No. 1 central document" on agricultural and rural work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, underscoring the great importance China's top leadership attaches to agricultural modernisation, rural revitalisation as well as farmers' livelihoods, Chinese experts noted.

The document calls for enhanced efforts in work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers in 2025 and beyond and sets the goals of advancing all-around rural revitalisation and consolidating the country's agricultural foundations further.

With reform, opening-up, and scientific and technological innovation as driving forces, the country will safeguard its grain security and ensure that no large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty occurs, the document says.

The country will make every effort to enhance agricultural efficiency, invigorate rural areas and increase farming incomes, thereby laying a solid foundation for the advancement of Chinese modernisation.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Congress Top

Recent Stories

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

31 minutes ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

46 minutes ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

46 minutes ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child ind ..

Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..

2 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

2 hours ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

4 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East