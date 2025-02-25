China Outlines Key Tasks To Deepen Rural Reforms, Advance Rural Revitalisation
Sumaira FH
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) China has unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2025, outlining the priorities for further deepening rural reforms and taking solid steps in advancing all-around rural revitalisation, Xinhua news Agency reported.
As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.
The document consists of six parts covering six areas: ensuring the supply of grain and other important agricultural products, consolidating the achievements of poverty elimination, developing local industries, advancing rural construction, improving the rural governance system, and optimising the rural resource allocation system.
This is the 13th "No. 1 central document" on agricultural and rural work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, underscoring the great importance China's top leadership attaches to agricultural modernisation, rural revitalisation as well as farmers' livelihoods, Chinese experts noted.
The document calls for enhanced efforts in work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers in 2025 and beyond and sets the goals of advancing all-around rural revitalisation and consolidating the country's agricultural foundations further.
With reform, opening-up, and scientific and technological innovation as driving forces, the country will safeguard its grain security and ensure that no large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty occurs, the document says.
The country will make every effort to enhance agricultural efficiency, invigorate rural areas and increase farming incomes, thereby laying a solid foundation for the advancement of Chinese modernisation.
