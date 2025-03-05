Open Menu

China Prioritises High-level Scientific, Technological Self-reliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 12:45 PM

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) China has announced a commitment to achieving high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology, focusing on building an innovative environment and developing top-tier talent. This declaration was made in the Government Work Report presented by Premier Li Qiang to the National People's Congress (NPC) on Wednesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Li presented the report at the opening meeting of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) annual session on behalf of the State Council.

"We will promote scientific and technological self-reliance and strength at a high level, by accelerating the implementation of and forward-looking planning for major science and technology projects, optimising the layout of China's strategic scientific and technological resources, advancing the reform of research institutes, bolstering enterprise-led collaboration between industry, academia and research, and providing institutional support for enterprises to participate in national decision-making on scientific and technological innovation and undertake major science and technology projects," said Li.

The government will refine policies and market services to facilitate the application of scientific and technological advancements, promote scientific knowledge, and foster an environment that encourages exploration and tolerates failure.

Premier Li further highlighted the importance of enhancing talent development. This includes fostering expertise in strategically important areas, supporting young scientists and engineers, cultivating a skilled industrial technical workforce, and reforming personnel assessments to encourage research and excellence.

Related Topics

Technology China Young Congress Market TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

3 minutes ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

18 minutes ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

4 hours ago
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

11 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

11 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

12 hours ago
 Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

13 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East