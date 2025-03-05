China Prioritises High-level Scientific, Technological Self-reliance
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) China has announced a commitment to achieving high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology, focusing on building an innovative environment and developing top-tier talent. This declaration was made in the Government Work Report presented by Premier Li Qiang to the National People's Congress (NPC) on Wednesday.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), Li presented the report at the opening meeting of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) annual session on behalf of the State Council.
"We will promote scientific and technological self-reliance and strength at a high level, by accelerating the implementation of and forward-looking planning for major science and technology projects, optimising the layout of China's strategic scientific and technological resources, advancing the reform of research institutes, bolstering enterprise-led collaboration between industry, academia and research, and providing institutional support for enterprises to participate in national decision-making on scientific and technological innovation and undertake major science and technology projects," said Li.
The government will refine policies and market services to facilitate the application of scientific and technological advancements, promote scientific knowledge, and foster an environment that encourages exploration and tolerates failure.
Premier Li further highlighted the importance of enhancing talent development. This includes fostering expertise in strategically important areas, supporting young scientists and engineers, cultivating a skilled industrial technical workforce, and reforming personnel assessments to encourage research and excellence.
