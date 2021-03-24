China producing 5 million coronavirus vaccines per day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) China's daily output of COVID-19 vaccines has reached about 5 million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on 1st February, official media reported on Wednesday.

China has supplied more than 100 million doses domestically, the Xinhua news agency said on its social media page, citing Xiao Yaqing, the minister of industry and information technology.

A total of 80.46 million vaccine doses were given by Monday, Xinhua said. That compares with 74.96 million administered as of the end of Saturday, indicating a significant acceleration of the vaccination drive.