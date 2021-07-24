UrduPoint.com
China Provides Over 600 Mn COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Countries Around World

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around world

Updated: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) China has provided over 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world to support the global fight against COVID-19, an official with the commerce ministry said.

The country has offered over 300 billion masks, 3.7 billion protective suits and 4.8 billion testing kits to more than 200 countries and regions, Li Xingqian, an official with Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

Despite COVID-19 disruptions, China has adapted quickly and moved fast to provide medical supplies and other products to the world, contributing to global anti-pandemic efforts, Li said as quoted by Xinhua.

To serve the work and life demands of people around the world, China's foreign trade firms have also mobilized their production resources and exported a large number of quality consumer goods, Li said.

Locally, China administered over 1.49 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission announced Thursday.

