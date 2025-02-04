Open Menu

China Ready To Host 9th Asian Winter Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 09:45 AM

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) China has announced the completion of all preparations for the 9th Asian Winter Games, scheduled to take place in Harbin city from 7th to 14th February.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the event - themed "Dream of Winter, love among Asians" - marks the largest international winter sports competition hosted by China since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The organisers confirmed that all 13 competition venues have been renovated using existing facilities, adhering to sustainability, economic efficiency, and post-event repurposing principles.

The Games will feature over 1,270 athletes from 34 Asian countries and regions, making it the largest edition in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Director-General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), praised China's preparation efforts, describing the achievements made within one year as "miraculous."

The torch relay officially began on Monday in the "Ice City" less than a week before the Games' official opening, while the Yabuli Ski Resort announced its readiness to host competitions on its eight snow tracks.

