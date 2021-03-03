China registers 10 new coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) China reported 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases on 2nd March, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections.

China's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 89,933. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.