China Registers 17 New Coronavirus Cases

Thu 24th December 2020

China registers 17 new coronavirus cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) Mainland China recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on 23rd December, up from 15 cases the previous day, said the country's health authority on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, six came from the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,899 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

More Stories From Middle East

