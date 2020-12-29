UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Registers 27 New Coronavirus Infections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

China registers 27 new coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Mainland China reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on 28th December, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily online bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad.

The 15 locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and the capital city of Beijing.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,003, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Related Topics

China Beijing December From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

10 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

10 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

11 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.