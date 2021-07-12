China registers 27 new coronavirus infections

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) China registered on Monday 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 11, up from 24 a day earlier, reported Reuters.

Of the new infections, nine were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, all of which were in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

That compares with 12 local cases a day earlier.

As of July 11, mainland China had recorded 92,066 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.