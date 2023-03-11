UrduPoint.com

China Remains World's Largest Logistics Market For 7 Straight Years

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 11:45 AM

China remains world&#039;s largest logistics market for 7 straight years

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) China maintained its position as the world's largest logistics market for the seventh consecutive year in 2022, the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, reported today.

Total revenue of the country's logistics sector came in at 12.7 trillion Yuan (about US$1.82 trillion) last year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Social logistics expanded to 347.

6 trillion yuan in 2022, the data revealed.

China's top 50 logistics companies raked in about 2 trillion yuan in revenue last year, the federation noted, saying that a batch of internationally competitive enterprises have started to emerge in the market.

To build a modern logistics system, China should work on the digital transformation of its logistics infrastructure, including railways and ports, and promote the integration of resources in the sector, the federation said.

Related Topics

China Market Top

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

57 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

3 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

4 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

4 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.