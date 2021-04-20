China reports 10 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) China announced on Tuesday 10 new cases of coronavirus, while no death cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

China news Agency (Xinhua) quoted the National Health Commission as saying that the total number of cases in the Chinese mainland rose to 90,520, while the total number of deaths stabilised at 4,636.

Meanwhile, an additional 14 people have been recovered for a total of 85,573 so far.