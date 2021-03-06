China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, compared with nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

In a statement, the National Health Commission said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,962, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.