China Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, compared with nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

In a statement, the National Health Commission said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,962, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

