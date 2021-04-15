China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on 14th April, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,457, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.