China reports 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) China's National Health Commission revealed on Monday that it had received reports of 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Xinhua news reported the Chinese health authority as saying that 98 of the new cases were imported.

"Ten new domestically transmitted cases were reported, including seven in Heilongjiang Province and three in Guangdong Province," the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

"Two deaths, all in Hubei Province, and six new suspected cases, all imported ones, were reported Sunday on the mainland," it added.

As of Sunday, the country had reported a total of 1,378 imported cases. Of the cases, 511 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 867 were being treated with 38 in severe condition, said the commission.

"The overall confirmed cases in China had reached 82,160 by Sunday, including 1,156 patients who were still being treated, 77,663 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,341 people who died of the disease," the health authority concluded.