China Reports 109 New Coronavirus Infections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:45 AM

China reports 109 new coronavirus infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave ahead of the country's biggest holiday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that a total of 109 new COVID-19 cases were reported on 17th January, unchanged from a day earlier.

Of the 93 local infections, 54 were reported in Hebei province that surrounds Beijing. Northeastern Jilin province reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging.

Daily increases still remain a fraction of what the country saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, but authorities are implementing an aggressive package of measures including the lockdown of more than 29 million people in order to keep the disease from bringing the country to another painful standstill.

