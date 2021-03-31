China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on 30th March, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stand at 90,201. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.