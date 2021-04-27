UrduPoint.com
China Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) China reported 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 26, matching the tally from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, the National Health Commission in a statement said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 18 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,610, while the death toll was unchanged at 4,636.

