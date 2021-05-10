UrduPoint.com
China Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

According to Reuters, the National Health Commission in a statement said that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,769, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

