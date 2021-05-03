China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases , all from overseas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on May 2, down from 15 cases a day earlier, Reuters reported, while quoting the country's national health authority.

In a statement, the National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,697, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.