China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.