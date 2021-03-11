UrduPoint.com
China Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, All From Overseas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:15 PM

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

