China Reports 12 New Coronavirus Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 10:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on 20th March, up from four cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,099, while the death toll remained at 4,636.