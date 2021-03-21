China reports 12 new coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on 20th March, up from four cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,099, while the death toll remained at 4,636.