China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) China reported 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 13th, up from nine a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,447, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.