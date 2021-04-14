UrduPoint.com
China Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:45 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) China reported 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 13th, up from nine a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,447, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

