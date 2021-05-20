UrduPoint.com
China Reports 12 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:15 AM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) China reported 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 19, down from 14 cases a day earlier, according to Reuters.

The National Health Commission said in a statement one of the new cases was a local infection. The other cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,920, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

