UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 124 Coronavirus Infections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

China reports 124 coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 124 new COVID-19 cases on 24th January, up from 80 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

About 117 of the new cases were local infections, Reuters quoted the National Health Commission as saying in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China is 89,115, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

Related Topics

China January From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 98.77 million

1 minute ago

Welding Ceremony Of 3Rd Milgem Class Corvette For ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan’s # 1 smartphone brand Infinix unveils ..

28 minutes ago

US COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 23 lives in Pakistan during las ..

56 minutes ago

President of Mexico tests positive for coronavirus

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.