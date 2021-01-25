China reports 124 coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 124 new COVID-19 cases on 24th January, up from 80 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

About 117 of the new cases were local infections, Reuters quoted the National Health Commission as saying in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China is 89,115, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.