China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) China reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland on 8th August, up from 96 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Monday.

China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said.

Among the new confirmed infections, 94 were locally transmitted, up from 81 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Most local infections were in the central province of Henan and the eastern province of Jiangsu.

China has reported a total of 93,826 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.