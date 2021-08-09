UrduPoint.com

China Reports 125 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:15 AM

China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) China reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland on 8th August, up from 96 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Monday.

China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said.

Among the new confirmed infections, 94 were locally transmitted, up from 81 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Most local infections were in the central province of Henan and the eastern province of Jiangsu.

China has reported a total of 93,826 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.

Related Topics

China August From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 202.18 million

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th August 2021

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2021

1 hour ago
 ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

11 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

11 hours ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.