China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for May 25, down from 15 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that one of the reported new cases was a local infection found in the southern province of Guangdong.

The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,019, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.