China Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases, All From Overseas

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 90,588, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

