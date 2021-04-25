China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 90,588, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.