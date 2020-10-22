China Reports 14 New Coronavirus Cases
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:30 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for 21st October, compared with 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday.
All 14 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 15 a day earlier.
As of 21st October, mainland China had 85,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.