Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:30 PM

China reports 14 new coronavirus cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for 21st October, compared with 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Thursday.

All 14 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 15 a day earlier.

As of 21st October, mainland China had 85,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

