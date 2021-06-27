China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Saturday, down from 25 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday. There were no new deaths.

As of Saturday, mainland China had a total of 91,732 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,636.