China Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, All From Overseas
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:30 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on May 10, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,783, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.