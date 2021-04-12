UrduPoint.com
China Reports 14 New Imported COVID-19 Cases, 2 Local Infections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 11, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, while two were from the southwest province of Yunan.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,426, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

