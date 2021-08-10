UrduPoint.com

China Reports 143 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) China reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for 9th August, up from 125 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday.

China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said.

Among the new confirmed infections, the highest number China has reported since 20th January, 108 were locally transmitted, up from 94 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Most local infections were in the eastern province of Jiangsu and the central province of Henan.

China has reported a total of 93,969 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.

