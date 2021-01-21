China reports 144 new coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on 20th January, up from 103 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 126 of the new cases were local infections.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,701, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.