China Reports 144 New Coronavirus Infections

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:00 AM

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on 20th January, up from 103 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 126 of the new cases were local infections.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,701, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

More Stories From Middle East

