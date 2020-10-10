UrduPoint.com
China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:15 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) China reported 15 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on October 9, down from 21 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 39 from 15 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,536, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

