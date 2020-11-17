UrduPoint.com
China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:45 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 12 from 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,361, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

