UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for 28th March, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,182, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China March All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 18 more in KP, 922 new cases rep ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Need for Urgent Talks With Pashiny ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Bans Wedding Ceremonies, Religious Gathe ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammad Wasim explains as to why the youngsters w ..

30 minutes ago

EGA team care for Arabian Gazelle born at Al Tawee ..

31 minutes ago

Passenger van crushes six school children to death ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.