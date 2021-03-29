China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for 28th March, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,182, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.