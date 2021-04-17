UrduPoint.com
China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,483, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

