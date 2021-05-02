China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) China reported 15 new mainland COVID-19 cases on 2nd May, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,686, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.