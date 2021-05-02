UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:45 AM

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) China reported 15 new mainland COVID-19 cases on 2nd May, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,686, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

11 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

12 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

10 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

10 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.