China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) China reported 16 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for 8th June, down from 33 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 8 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

By Tuesday, China had a total of 91,316 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.