China Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:15 AM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) China reported 16 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for 8th June, down from 33 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 8 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.
By Tuesday, China had a total of 91,316 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.